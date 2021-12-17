Man in life-threatening condition after Westside shooting Friday morning

Police say around 8:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to 5700 Village Pond Circle in reference to a person shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived, police say they found a 26-year-old man with an unknown amount of gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The shooting occurred inside a residence, police believe, and a person of interest and several witnesses have been detained.

A search warrant is also being obtained for the house, JSO says.