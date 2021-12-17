Two injured in shooting in Arlington Friday, police say

Police say the incident happened near the 200 block of Lamson Street sometime before 2 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men have been shot in the Arlington area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says at 12:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to 8800 block Free Avenue in reference to two people shot.

The investigation revealed that two adult males were in the front yard when a silver, four door vehicles stopped in front of the residence.

Police say that's when someone in the car began shooting at the victims. Both victims were shot multiple times and were rushed to the hospital, police say,