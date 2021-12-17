Two injured in shooting in Arlington Friday, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men have been shot in the Arlington area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO says at 12:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to 8800 block Free Avenue in reference to two people shot.
The investigation revealed that two adult males were in the front yard when a silver, four door vehicles stopped in front of the residence.
Police say that's when someone in the car began shooting at the victims. Both victims were shot multiple times and were rushed to the hospital, police say,
They are expected to be OK, JSO says.
The Violent Crime detectives have responded, they will assume primary responsibility with the investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).“