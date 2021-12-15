One dead after shooting at trailer park on Jacksonville's Westside

JSO says the incident happened in the 10100 block of 103rd Street prior to 11:30 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting at a trailer park on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they responded to a call around 8 a.m. in the 10000 block of 103rd Street at Sunny Acres Trailer. When they arrived, the person who called 911 advised they had just returned home from work and came home to find their roommate bleeding and unresponsive inside the home.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead. Police say the man died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was identified as a Black male, ranging in age from 30 to 45. JSO says the Medical Examiner is working to identify the man.

At this time, police are working to determine what events led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.