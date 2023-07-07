Deputies: Palatka man showed up to meet minor with Harry Potter books, muffins and condom

Deputies say the mother of a 15-year-old Palatka girl noticed her daughter had new Harry Potter Legos. When she questioned her daughter, she felt something was off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 39-year-old Interlachen man has been arrested after showing up to a teenager's home with muffins, Harry Potter books and a condom.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says members of the NE Florida INTERCEPT task force and the sheriff’s office arrested Glenn Dykes for lewd and lascivious battery, traveling to meet a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, using a 2-way communication device in commission of a felony and obscene communication with a minor.

“I cannot stress enough the importance parents play in maintaining their children’s contacts and social media accounts,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “This mother trusted her gut instincts that something was not right and protected her child."

In June, deputies say the mother of a 15-year-old Palatka girl noticed her daughter had new Harry Potter Legos. When she questioned her daughter she felt something was off in the teen’s explanation and took her cellphone. The mother discovered inappropriate conversations between the teen and Dykes.

The mother then brought the phone to the sheriff’s office.

The case was assigned to Detective Allison DeVille, who is a member of INTERCEPT task force to which fights human trafficking and child exploitation. Over the next several weeks Dykes continued to contact who he thought was the teen through social media.

On Friday, Dykes arrived at the home with blueberry muffins, a 20-dollar bill and the complete set of Harry Potter books. Additionally, deputies say there was a used condom and lube in a lunchbox inside his vehicle.

During the course of the investigation it appears Dykes friend requested the teen on June 11.

Deputies say Dykes is married with a 3-year-old and a 6-month-old child.