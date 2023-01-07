Over 200 new Florida laws took effect July 1. Here's how they impact the First Coast

One of the 200+ laws in effect July 1st is HB 543, which says Floridians no longer need a permit to carry concealed firearms if they can legally own a gun.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 200 new Florida laws took effect Saturday and in response Jacksonville organizations protested, demanding protections for Floridians in response but also celebrated the end of Florida's legislative session.

Florida for All organized 'Freedom for All' day of action in Riverside Park.

During the 2023 legislative sessions, the Florida legislature passed, and Governor Ron DeSantis signed numerous education, public safety, transportation, and health bills into law.

Some of the most talked about are among the more than 200 laws that went into effect Saturday.

HB 1521: Imposes restrictions on which bathrooms transgender people can use and considers it a crime for someone to use a bathroom not of their assigned sex at birth.

SB 266: Colleges and Universities are not allowed to spend money on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

SB 1718: Increases penalties for people who bring undocumented immigrants into the state, and requires hospitals to submit information about whether patients are in the country legally.

Another law gaining some attention in Jacksonville is HB 543.

"The fact that we can now allow 18-year-olds to go and purchase a gun not have training and not have a permit. I'm sorry, but I don't even feel comfortable carrying a gun without getting training," State Representative Angie Nixon said.

State Representative Angie Nixon says she supports more gun reform. Hawkers' restaurant in Riverside has a sign on its front door telling customers firearms are prohibited on its property regardless of concealed-carry permit. First Coast News spoke to Randy Valentine, a concealed-carry permit holder. He says he is optimistic about the new law.

"If a crime breaks out somebody comes in and pulls a gun at the place and you're in there and you have one (a gun) you could possibly stop a crime in progress. It's worth a try and see how the public reacts and make sure people are responsible enough to let this law stand out as passed," Jacksonville resident Randy Valentine said.

Other new laws worth a mention:

HB 1: Expands taxpayer funded vouchers to all Florida students regardless of income eligibility requirements.

HB 389: Allows school districts to provide students with free menstrual hygiene products in schools