Cherish Perrywinkle died at the hands of Donald Smith 10 years ago today

Eight-year-old Cherish was reported missing by her mother from the Walmart on Lem Turner Road on June 21, 2013. The little girl was found dead 11 hours later.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ten years ago today, Cherish Perrywinkle was abducted from a Jacksonville Walmart, raped and murdered by Donald James Smith.

Smith was a lifelong sexual offender with a history of horrendous crimes against children.

Smith, 66, was convicted of killing Perrywinkle and sentenced to death. He chose to not call a single witness to refute the charges against him, and a jury found him guilty after just 12 minutes of deliberation.

Attorneys for Smith have recently filed an appeal of his conviction. A filing in the case lists 12 reasons he deserves a new trial, including an allegedly biased juror and inappropriate arguments by prosecutors.

"Donald Smith knew Florida to be a death penalty state and still carried out his darkest fantasies, slipping through the cracks too many times, laughing in the eyes of the law," Cherish's mom, Rayne, said in a statement to First Coast News.