Man reportedly involved in Jacksonville triple homicide, Amber Alert has history of abuse, reports show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville man who police said may have been involved in a triple homicide and Amber Alert Friday has a history of domestic-related issues, according to court documents.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that Terrell Lewis, 37, may have been in the company of an 8-year-old boy who was reported missing. The boy was found safe several hours later, police said.

This is after the Jacksonville sheriff's officers found three people dead inside of an apartment in the same area where the boy was initially reported missing.

Police have not directly linked these two incidents, but family members tell First Coast News they are connected.

According to court documents, Lewis is the father of the 8-year-old boy. He has a history of domestic-related charges.

Documents state that in 2008, Lewis became involved in an argument with a woman that led to a broken bone and surgery.

In 2016, a report says that Lewis repeatedly punched a woman in the face. The woman explained to police that there had been a history of abuse within their relationship.

That same woman filed an injunction for protection against domestic violence against Lewis in 2014, stating that she was in fear for her life and that she was worried their son may become a victim.

In 2018, the same woman filed paperwork in support of undoing the limitations of the petition saying, “Terrell Lewis is a changed man…he is a great person… please give Terrell Lewis another chance”

A family member confirmed to First Coast News that one of the victims in the triple homicide was the woman referenced above.

The other victims were identified as her cousins, said a family member.

Officers were called to the River City Landing Apartments in the 2600 block of University Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m. to do a welfare check.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing a fight and loud noise, police said.

Officers located the unit where the noise reportedly came from and made entry. That's when they found the victims.

Police said they ranged in age from 25 to 30.