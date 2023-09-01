Jacksonville rapper accused of killing 13-year-old boy appeared in video with 320Popout

Jacksonville police say the shooting death of 13-year-old Prince Holland is the result of a feud between gangs "3" and "320."

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the shooting death of a 13-year-old Jacksonville boy has been identified as Marcel Johnson, 22. He's also a rapper who goes by the moniker "Spazzsobrokee."

Prince Holland's Dec. 3 shooting death was the result of tension between to Jacksonville street gangs. "The two gangs that we know are involved are a group called '3' and '320,'" Jacksonville police Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said Monday during a news conference that was called to announce Johnson's arrest.

"This shooting was a culmination of escalating violence between two rival street groups," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said during the news conference adding that Holland's death was "pre-planned" and "targeted."

Johnson has been featured on songs with up-and-coming Jacksonville rapper 320Popout (real name Joshua Holmes), who was killed in March 2022 at an apartment complex in Arlington.

Johnson is featured in one of 320 Popout's music videos playing the role of a "shooter."

Not much is known about 320 Popout's death. Police said he was found dead in or near his SUV.

An eye-witness told First Coast News she heard a man banging on apartments and calling for help around the time of the shooting.

Sheriff Waters promised further action, saying Johnson's arrest is just the "first domino to fall."

Johnson was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and other charges.

He allegedly shot into the car several times, striking three of the passengers -- Prince, an 11-year-old who was in stable condition at the time and coach Michael Holmes, who was driving the car. The other two passengers, who are 14 and 15 years old, were uninjured.

Police did not say who was the target of the shooting.