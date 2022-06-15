Family members tell First Coast News that Joshua Holmes, 21, was shot and killed at the Shore House Apartments on Monday night. He performed under the name 320Popout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call around 11:15 p.m. Monday night at the Shore House Apartments at 401 Century Drive 21.

Officers say upon arrival they found a man shot in or near his SUV.

Officers performed CPR until the victim could be taken to the hospital. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

First Coast News spoke with the victim's cousin, Roderick Holmes, who tells us the victim was 21-year-old Joshua Holmes. Holmes was a rapper in Jacksonville who performed under the name 320Popout.

An eye-witness tells First Coast News, she heard a man banging on apartments and calling for help around the time of the shooting.