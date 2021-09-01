Police searching for woman in possible abduction in Downtown Jacksonville

JSO says a witness described seeing a man battering a woman, then forcing her into a gray BMW and taking off down East Union Street Friday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community tracking down a woman they say may have been abducted Friday night in Downtown Jacksonville, along with the man involved in the possible abduction.

Police said a witness described seeing a man with long dreadlocks pulled back battering a woman at 50 West State Street, which is the address of a 7-Eleven, just after 9 p.m. The witness said the man physically put the woman into a vehicle described as a gray BMW, then got into the car and drove west on State Street.

JSO released surveillance photos of the BMW, which is pictured below.

The witness told police they followed the BMW, which made a left turn onto North Laura Street, continuing southbound. The witness tried to confront the man and woman in the BMW, but the driver made a left turn onto East Union Street and ran multiple traffic lights as it drove away from the area, causing the witness to lose sight of the vehicle, according to JSO.

Police are now attempting to identify the man and woman involved in the incident to try and make sure they are safe following the witness report.

Anyone with information about the identity of either person involved or the vehicle involved is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.