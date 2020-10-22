Man wanted for questioning in possible kidnapping case

The Glynn County Police Department says William Bolin is not currently facing charges for the suspected kidnapping, but he does have warrants out of McIntosh County.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is searching for a man wanted for questioning related to a suspected kidnapping that took place Wednesday.

Police say William "Willie" Bolin is not currently facing charges for the kidnapping incident as the investigation is still ongoing. Bolin does have active arrest warrants out of McIntosh County, however, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

A little before 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Glynn County Police Department said Katelyn "Katy" Morine was found safe hours after she was reported missing. Police believed she was in the company of Bolin, her ex-boyfriend.

The department says Bolin is still on the run and they are looking for him as they continue to investigate.

Bolin has a history of domestic abuse, according to police. First Coast News also looked into Bolin's background and learned that he was arrested in 2017 and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects.