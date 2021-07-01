Man wounded in shooting during filming of music video in Arlington area

So far, no one is in custody at this time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the Arlington area of Jacksonville.

According to JSO, the shooting happened at 800 Bert Road 6:18 p.m. The victim, an adult male, told officers they were shooting a rap video when a grey Kia with three Black males stopped and opened fire.

JSO said the victim took himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

