Crime

Man wounded in shooting during filming of music video in Arlington area

Credit: WTLV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the Arlington area of Jacksonville.

According to JSO, the shooting happened at 800 Bert Road 6:18 p.m. The victim, an adult male, told officers they were shooting a rap video when a grey Kia with three Black males stopped and opened fire.

JSO said the victim took himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. 

So far, no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-866-845-TIPS. 