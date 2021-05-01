JSO: Victim taken to the hospital after shooting in Southwest Jacksonville

According to JSO, the shooting happened at Watermill Boulevard South and Argyle Forest Boulevard near the WaterMill Amenity Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday night at the WaterMill Amenity Center, the sheriff's office said in a report.

According to an alert sent by JSO at about 9:30 p.m., the shooting happened near the intersection of Watermill Boulevard South and Argyle Forest Boulevard.

The sheriff's office said the victim was walking alone in the park when the shooter opened fire. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on the shooter other than the shooter left the seen in a dark-colored car.

JSO's Violent Crime Unit is on the scene investigating the incident.