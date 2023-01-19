Man dead, woman injured in shooting outside of business in Emerson area of Jacksonville

Police said the shooting occurred around 10:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Emerson Street and St. Augustine Road. Police have no suspect information.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday morning on Jacksonville's Southside. Identities of the victims have not been released. Police say the male is in his 30s and the female is in her 20s.

Police have no suspects.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Emerson Street at around 10:25 a.m. outside a business. Police say they responded to the area for reports of "individuals being shot."

Police say the shooting was targeted.

"The individual who was shot is the individual they were looking," police said during a news conference.