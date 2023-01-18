Family identifies 44-year-old victim in triple homicide in Jacksonville

The victim's family member says it's possible her son was killed because he walked in on the crime.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third victim in a Jacksonville triple homicide has been identified by family as Luther Lewis Williams IV.

William was 44 years old.

A family member told First Coast News that it is possible that Williams walked in on the crime and was killed because he was a witness.

She said that he was on his way to the store and stopped by to see the other two victims.

Williams' family says they don't wish to speak on camera at this moment, but they shared his photo with First Coast News.

They say he leaves behind a daughter.

We spoke with people who live in the area where the shooting happened.

One man tells First Coast News he's worried about the incident happening so close to home.

"Great job JSO for doing their job and sorry for the ones who lost somebody because it touches everybody," said Brandon Carter, neighbor.

A suspect in the triple murder, Ja-Darrius Jones, 18, was arrested Monday.

Family confirmed Tuesday that the other two victims were Gregory Merritt, 63, and Uneeda Hardy, 58, who were Jones's grandparents.

Police said two victims, identified by family as Hardy and Merritt, were found inside the house and William was found outside.

The shooting took place on the 11000 block of Bridges Road, on the Northwest side of the city near Dunn Avenue. Officers responded to the area for a report of gunshots coming from the home at about 12:30 p.m Sunday.