JSO: Reward increased for information regarding Tallyrand murder suspect

Investigators believe the murder occurred on Dec. 4, shortly after 11 a.m., in the 1300 block of Wigmore Street. Police say a silver Honda was seen in the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The reward has increased for information leading to the arrest of a potential suspect wanted in a Tallyrand area murder that occurred back in December, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Within a half hour of when it's believed the murder occurred, the same vehicle was captured on surveillance video in the 11000 block of Beach Boulevard.

An individual seen driving the Honda visited multiple businesses and attempted to use the dead victim’s credit card, police say.

Thanks to a donation by a citizen, the potential reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspect has been raised to $10,000.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for this reward, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.