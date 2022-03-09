Jacksonville man posed as Amazon worker to gain entry during armed robbery, police say

Police say a man dressed as an Amazon delivery employee, and an unknown accomplice, knocked on the victim’s residence in a ruse to deliver a package.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report)

Jacksonville Beach Police have arrested a man who they say posed as an Amazon worker in order to gain entrance into a home during an armed robbery.

On Tuesday, Christian Javier Vazquez Ortiz was arrested and charged with home invasion robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

On Jan. 27, around 7 p.m., officers from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department responded to a home invasion.

Police say a man dressed as an Amazon delivery employee, and an unknown accomplice, knocked on the victim’s residence in a ruse to deliver a package.

Once the victim answered the door, JBPD says Ortiz entered the residence at gunpoint. Police say Ortiz ordered the victim to get into a closet, but the victim fiercely fought him and managed to escape through the living room into the backyard.

Police say Ortiz and his accomplice both fled the area.

Detectives from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, in a joint investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, conducted an investigation and subsequently identified Ortiz as the suspect in the investigation.

An Amazon spokesperson sent First Coast News a statement following the original incident.

“We are glad the family is safe after this terrifying incident. We take these matters seriously and are working with law enforcement as they continue to investigate.”

The spokesperson also added that they do not require signatures for deliveries. If customers don’t want packages delivered at their door, they can update their account reflecting alternative locations.