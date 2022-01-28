Man poses as Amazon worker to gain entry into Jacksonville Beach home during armed robbery, police say

Police say the person appeared to be delivering a package and told the victim she needed to sign for it. As the victim went to retrieve a pen, they came inside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police are looking for two people who they say posed as Amazon workers in order to gain entrance into a home during an armed robbery.

Police say on Thursday night around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block 1st Street South in reference to a home invasion robbery.

Police say one of the suspects, wearing the blue and grey jacket with Amazon logo on the back, had a package in hand. Police say the person appeared to be delivering the package and told the victim she needed to sign for the package.

Police say as the victim went to retrieve a pen, two suspects entered the residence.

The suspect with the package had a handgun, and he instructed the victim to go to the bedroom, police say. The second suspect, wearing a dark blue, black with red jacket, ran past the victim to the upstairs bedroom.

A short time later, both suspects exited the residence on foot towards 35th Avenue South, police say

JBPD suspects were observed getting into a black Acura TLX with tinted windows.