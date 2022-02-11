Florida deputy charged with planting drugs in larger revenge conspiracy

The deputy was promised a trip to Paris and sexual favors for making the arrest.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy is facing charges that he conspired to arrest an innocent person on drug charges in exchange for sexual favors and a trip to Paris.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said last Friday that Deputy Niko Irizarry, 25, had been fired and charged with falsifying an official document. Investigators said Charles Custodio, 37, had a vendetta against the innocent person and promised Irizarry he would provide the trip and would arrange for sex if he made the arrest.

Custodio then had a third man, Scott Snider, pose as a real estate agent and plant drugs in the person’s car. Investigators say Irizarry then performed a traffic stop and arrested the victim on drug charges.

The Washington Post reports that more than 50 bags of opioids, methamphetamines and other pills were discovered in the car. According to the Post, Custodio sought revenge for the person's role in sending him to jail in another case.

WBBH reports that Custodio is in custody and detectives are currently in Texas trying to arrest Snider.