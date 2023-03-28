Police looking for Jacksonville man wanted for tampering with evidence

Police say that Gutierrez-Carcamo is a 24-year-old man who has brown hair and brown eyes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Ulises Gutierrez-Carcamo.

Police say he currently has an active warrant for tampering with evidence.

Police say that Gutierrez-Carcamo is a 24-year-old man who is roughly 5-feet and 9-inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Ulises Gutierrez-Carcamo is asked to immediately contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.