Police looking for Jacksonville man wanted for tampering with evidence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Ulises Gutierrez-Carcamo.
Police say he currently has an active warrant for tampering with evidence.
Police say that Gutierrez-Carcamo is a 24-year-old man who is roughly 5-feet and 9-inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Ulises Gutierrez-Carcamo is asked to immediately contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.