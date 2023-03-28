x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police looking for Jacksonville man wanted for tampering with evidence

Police say that Gutierrez-Carcamo is a 24-year-old man who has brown hair and brown eyes.
Credit: JSO
Ulises Gutierrez-Carcamo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Ulises Gutierrez-Carcamo.

Police say he currently has an active warrant for tampering with evidence.

Police say that Gutierrez-Carcamo is a 24-year-old man who is roughly 5-feet and 9-inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Ulises Gutierrez-Carcamo is asked to immediately contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.  

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Family of man who was beaten to death at Dave & Buster's says business is liable for the incident

Before You Leave, Check This Out