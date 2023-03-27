Sources: Prognosis improving for Jacksonville officer shot in the line of duty

Law enforcement sources tell First Coast News that Officer Malik Daricaud's chances of regaining full mobility are improving.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville police officer who was shot and seriously injured in the line of duty Sunday morning is improving, law enforcement sources tell First Coast News.

Daricaud was hit one time when a suspect opened fire on officers, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Sunday. Waters could not confirm where the officer's injuries were, but said the shot could have been fatal.

While showing bodycam footage from the incident, Waters repeatedly stressed that after Daricaud was hit, his camera could be seen pointing at the sky and he "did not move."

"I don't know if his career is going to be ever be the same," he said. "If there's going to be a career from now on." When Waters visited Daricaud in the hospital he said the officer was in a lot of pain, and called the situation "tenuous."

Law enforcement sources offered similarly grim assessments Sunday, but a doctor's evaluation Monday offered a more promising prognosis. Those sources say that his likelihood of recovering full mobility was improved, but said doctors believe he still faces a long and difficult rehabilitation ahead.

State and local officials have expressed their support for Daricaud in his recovery.

Governor Ron DeSantis DeSantis posted on his Twitter account Sunday evening expressing his support, saying he and his wife Casey "are praying for (Daricaud)'s recovery" and praying for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office community.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry also offered his support to JSO and asked the community to pray for Daricaud. "I continue to monitor reports and ask the people of @CityofJax to keep this wounded officer in their prayers. God bless the entire JSO family for all they do to keep our community safe."

The Florida Sheriff's Association called on the law enforcement community, posting on their Facebook: "We need your power of prayer, everyone."

Expressing a similar sentiment, the Fraternal Order of Police tweeted: “Please pray for our officer and the family.”

What happened?

The shooting took place in the 6800 block of Ridgeview Avenue on the city's Westside.

Officers were attempting to have a conversation with a man who fled from a traffic stop days before, Waters said.

The traffic stop previously identified a man driving a yellow Chevy Camaro on 295 northbound. Upon providing FL ID to officers and explaining the reason for a traffic stop, police say the sole occupant fled from officers in an unknown direction. JSO says no further action was taken.

JEA databases revealed the listed address for the vehicle belonged to a woman who advised the suspect was her son who resided at the listed property and would meet officers at the location to make contact.

Upon arrival, police say the woman utilized the home key and gained access to the front door of the property. When she opened the door, the suspect, identified as Tyliko Maduro, fired.

Officers then retreated to cover, as well as his mother and the suspect’s girlfriend. Based on a statement from the girlfriend, she advised she was woken up by the gunfire and ran/

Officials say Maduro later fatally shot himself as police attempted to extract him from the residence.