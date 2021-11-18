Police find man shot to death behind home near Downtown Jacksonville

Police have no suspect information but are currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot to death behind a home north of Downtown Jacksonville Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:45 a.m., police say they responded to the 2000 block of N Davis St. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located an adult man behind a house, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man dead.



The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and are conducting the investigation. Police have no suspect information but are currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Police are asking for anyone with information related to the incident to reach out to by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or though Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.