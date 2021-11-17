Watch Live | Defense to begin calling witnesses on day 9 of testimony in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — **WARNING: Videos contained in this article may be disturbing to some.

The ninth day of testimony in the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Wednesday in Brunswick, with the defense beginning to call its first witnesses.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Live updates:

9 a.m.: Court is scheduled to resume, with Bryan's defense attorney Kevin Gough scheduled to present his opening statement, the timing of which he specifically requested at the start of the trial. Then, the defense will begin to call its witnesses. The judge is expected to ask the defendants if they are going to take the stand.

8 a.m.: A prayer vigil is taking place outside the courtroom, hosted by the Better Together Coalition and Glynn Clergy for Equity.