Ahmaud Arbery's accused killer doesn't want state to ask him about racial slur he used while standing over body

“... after the shooting took place ... while Mr. Arbery was on the ground, that he heard Travis McMichael make the statement, ‘f - - - ing n - - - er.’”

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Attorneys for Travis McMichael have asked the judge to block any testimony about the defendant’s alleged use of a racial slur after Ahmaud Arbery’s killing. Co-defendant William "Roddie" Bryan told investigators that McMichael uttered the slur while standing over Arbery’s body immediately after the shooting.

Defense attorney Jason Sheffield said that because Bryan is the only witness to the alleged utterance, and because he understands Bryan is not going to take the stand, there would be “no good faith reason” to introduce it.

Sheffield also objected in advance to any attempt by prosecutors to introduce racially incendiary statements on McMichael’s text messages and social media.

He said that because they did not elicit any character evidence from McMichael in direct examination, it could not be brought forward as rebuttal during cross examination.

The allegations of both came out at a probable cause hearing in June 2020. Prosecutors at the time said they would use a text message from McMichael to a friend using a slur for Black people when referring to a “crackhead … with gold teeth.” They also planned to use a comment McMichael posted to Facebook in which he wrote “Sayonara,” along with an offensive term for Asians followed by an expletive.

GBI agent Richard Dial testified at that hearing that Bryan told him McMichael used the slur the day of the shooting.