Police: Burglary suspect shot by business owner in Jacksonville Beach

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department was called to a burglary at 314 14th Ave. N. at 2:28 a.m. The suspect was shot by the business owner, police say.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man who tried to burglarize a Jacksonville Beach business is recovering after being shot by the business owner Monday morning, according to police.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department says officers were called to 314 14th Ave. N. for a burglary in progress at 2:28 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the business owner had shot the suspect who was described as a 30-year-old man about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds.

The suspect fled from the scene, police say, and was found by officers about one block west of the business. The suspect was later identified as Daiel Ifeanvi Nwobi, according to police. Police immediately rendered medical attention, and the Nwobi was taken by rescue crews to Memorial Hospital.

Police say Nwobi has since been arrested and charged with burglary to a structure and criminal mischief.