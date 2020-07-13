Jacksonville Beach police looking for two suspects in relation to credit card fraud case

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who they say are connected to a credit card theft.
Police say the suspects pictured below were observed using the stolen credit cards of an elderly man, who was the victim of a vehicle burglary earlier that day in Jacksonville Beach.
JBPD says the suspects were observed using the credit cards at the Macclenny Wal-Mart. The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a black in color SUV or van.
Police say tattoos were observed on the male suspect.
If anyone has any information on these individuals please call or text message Detective Kling at 904- 247-4030 or email – dkling@jaxbchfl.net or tipline@jaxbchfl.net.