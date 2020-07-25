JSO responds to 2 shootings Friday night

Around 9:45 p.m., JSO announced the shooting happened in the 11000 block of Harts Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to two reported shootings Friday night.

JSO said police were dispatched to the first shooting around 6:43 p.m. in the 11000 block of Harts Road. When police arrived, they found a young male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police didn't identify the victim and did not release his age range. There's also no suspect information at this time.

The second shooting was reported around 10 p.m. near Ricker and Melvin Roads. Police say there is at least one person shot.

If you have any information about these shootings, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.