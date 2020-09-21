JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach police are investigating a burglary that turned into a deadly shooting early Monday in the 1200 block of Penman Road North. Police said they were called to a home at about 1:15 a.m. for a burglary in progress with shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene they found an adult male dead suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard, according to a Jacksonville Beach police news release. Police told First Coast News that it was not the homeowner who was killed.
Man killed during reported burglary in Jacksonville Beach
