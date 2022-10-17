New photos released after weekend officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville

Officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire in a Moncrief area shooting Saturday night, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released new photos after this weekend's officer involved shooting

Police provided several photographs which allegedly show the firearm used by the suspect to shoot at the responding officers and the officer’s patrol vehicle, which was struck by one of the suspect’s bullets.

Officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire in a Moncrief area shooting Saturday night, police say.

A heavy police presence developed at the corner of Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue West Saturday evening, with at least 25 police cars as well as SWAT units on scene.

"... (a) subject came out of the residence and fired at least five rounds at the officers, striking one of their cars," said Assistant Chief Shawn Coarsey.

Officers were able to successfully take a suspect into custody after he fired on police officers, according to JSO. A drone officer assisted in the arrest, and JSO was eventually able to speak with the suspect and get him to exit the residence unarmed.

There were two people inside the home who JSO was concerned may be hostages.

"After those gunshots, the two other individuals that were inside that residence were able to escape through the front door," said Coarsey. "The officers on scene were able to take them into safety."

The officers were able to take the shooter into custody without injury.