Police: Jacksonville police, suspect OK after exchanging gunfire outside Moncrief home

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says everyone is OK. At least 25 police cars and SWAT vehicles can be seen in the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was updated at 10:05 p.m. to reflect the most recent update from police.

A Jacksonville man and all of the officers involved are OK after exchanging gunfire in the Moncrief area Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office s aid.

Officers were able to successfully take a suspect into custody after he fired on police officers, according to JSO. A drone officer assisted in the arrest, and JSO was eventually able to get the suspect to exit the residence unarmed.

There were two people inside the home who JSO was concerned may be hostages. They were also successfully taken to safety.

Neither the JSO officers or the suspect were struck by gunfire.

JSO Assistant Chief Coarsey said the officers were "lucky" to have been unscathed.

A heavy police presence developed at the corner of Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue West Saturday evening, with at least 25 police cars as well as SWAT units on scene.

Edgewood Avenue was closed at the time, as well as the Edwood & Moncrief Center shopping plaza.