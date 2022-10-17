Arrest made in Lawtey convenience store shooting, deputies say

Blake Wyckoff, 19, is accused of shooting Anthony Kulbacki several times Saturday at Fast Track, 22874 US 301, Lawtey.

LAWTEY, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to the shooting of a man in Lawtey Saturday night.

Deputies say Blake Wyckoff, 19, was arrested on charges of attempted homicide and is currently in the Marion County Jail.

Deputies say at 11:21 p.m., multiple callers reported that a man had been shot in the parking lot of the Fast Track convenience store located at 22874 US 301 in Lawtey.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found a 29-year-old victim by the name of Anthony Kulbacki with several gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Kulbacki was transported by BCFR as a Trauma Alert to a Gainesville hospital for treatment, deputies say.

Wyckoff was identified as a suspect by witnesses at the scene and later confirmed by BCSO detectives.

Deputies say Wyckoff fled the scene southbound on US 301. The Communications Center issued a Be On the LookOut (BOLO) for Wyckoff and the vehicle he was reported in.



Early Sunday morning, a vehicle matching the suspect's vehicle description was observed in the parking lot of a motel in Marion County.

Deputies say Wyckoff was taken into custody shortly after.