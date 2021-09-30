Photos: Concession stand damaged during Patrick McDowell manhunt

Callahan Soccer Club says Patrick McDowell broke into their concession stand at some point while deputies were searching for him.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Photos have been released by Nassau County of the concession stand that suspect Patrick McDowell reportedly broke into at some point during a 5-day-manhunt.

McDowell, 35, is suspected of shooting a Nassau County deputy in the face and back during a traffic stop last week. That deputy later died from his injuries.

McDowell was apprehended Tuesday after he was found hiding out in a bathroom at the Higgenbotham Sports Complex near the baseball park before he was apprehended.

“I can see him getting in there and then being able to sustain himself off the food I mean it’s all refrigerated and stuff like that, so there would be plenty to hold up but man I'm just glad they found him," said Dalton Hood, a coach at Callahan Soccer Club.

Sabrina W. Robertson, a public information officer for Nassau County, released photos of the concession stand on Thursday.

She relayed that damages were minimal and the door and lock have already been repaired by facilities staff.

"All that’s left is cleaning up the trash, and that may have already been done," Robinson said. " However, they may be waiting until the soccer league can come by and inventory their product."

The nonprofit soccer club has been speaking with law enforcement and has a list of things that will need to be replaced. Members say the list may grow once they have access to the field and depending on what they aren’t able to get back due to items being used as evidence.

“It definitely threw us off we knew the whole situation was encompassing our whole neighborhood and area and when they told everybody the manhunt was on we prepared ourselves," said John Graham, director of coaching at Callahan Soccer Club.