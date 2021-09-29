Callahan Soccer Club asking for donations after concession stand tampered with during Patrick McDowell manhunt

The club says Patrick McDowell broke into their concession stand at some point while deputies were searching for him.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Callahan Soccer Club is asking the community for donations after they say its concession stand was tampered with while the man accused of killing a Nassau County deputy was on the run.

Patrick McDowell, 35, was found hiding out in a bathroom at the Higgenbotham Sports Complex near the baseball park before he was apprehended.

“Our small town can sleep again and now justice can be served," said Stephanie Coltrane, whose son plays for Callahan Soccer Club.

The sports complex is still closed off to the public due to law enforcement investigating the area.

"It was a sigh of relief that the club had made the call the day of the incident to just cancel the game," said Dalton Hood, a coach at Callahan Soccer Club.

“I can see him getting in there and then being able to sustain himself off the food I mean it’s all refrigerated and stuff like that. So there would be plenty to hold up but man I'm just glad they found him," said Hood.

The nonprofit has been speaking with law enforcement and has a list of things that will need to be replaced. Members say the list may grow once they have access to the field and depending on what they aren’t able to get back due to items being used as evidence.

“It definitely threw us off we knew the whole situation was encompassing our whole neighborhood and area and when they told everybody the manhunt was on we prepared ourselves," said John Graham, director of coaching at Callahan Soccer Club.

At this time, the soccer club is looking at a loss of funds, food needing to be replaced and damaged items. To help with these expenses, club members have created a GoFundMe.

"Just know that our soccer family will do everything we can to get the club opened and back to normal as quickly as possible. Any and all help is welcomed and appreciated at this time of need. Together we will get through this," the club said.

