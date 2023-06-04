Two overnight shootings in Jacksonville, police ask community for information

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to two overnight shootings in different parts of the city.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday 11:40 p.m.

Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital due to reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult man in his late teens with a gunshot wound in his neck. It is unknown how he was brought to the hospital, police said.

Investigators were unable to find a crime scene or speak with the victim. The circumstances that lead to the shooting are unknown, at this time.

This is an active investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Sunday 12:15 a.m.

JSO responded to 1200 Labelle Street in reference to a shooting. Officers found an adult man in his 20's with a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the victim was walking in the courtyard of a nearby apartment complex when he was shot by an unknown person.

This is an active investigation.