Traffic alert: Diesel spill on I-295 North

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department if Environmental Protection issues a pollution notice on Sunday morning for a diesel fuel spill.
Cowan Systems, LLC called to ask for assistance with the 70-gallon diesel spill. The spill happened on I-295 North, two miles north of exit 21A. The fuel is reportedly impacting the asphalt and soil of I-295 North. The spill was caused by impact from road debris, according to the pollution notice.
The driver's fuel tank was reportedly full at the time of the spill so up to 100 gallons of fuel could be released, the notice said.