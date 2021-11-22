Clay County detectives return to scene of deadly weekend stabbings as investigation continues

A First Coast News legal expert said there is a high probability that criminal charge will eventually be announced. The question is determining who and what charges.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The investigation into a deadly fight between two groups of boys between the ages of 10-17 remains ongoing.

In all, nine boys were involved in the fight with five being taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Two were eventually released while two others remain in the hospital with the fifth, a 13-year-old, dying from his wounds on Sunday.

“It’s tough," Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said on Sunday. "It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and instead of being thankful, we have a family of a 13-year-old that’s going to have to plan a burial, a funeral."

On Monday, Detectives returned to the scene on Debbie Lane to piece together the events that led to the stabbings.

Cook told reporters Sunday that the State Attorney's Office is investigating the fight, but no charges have been filed as of Monday.

First Coast New Legal Expert Mark Baughman said with the number of people involved in the incident, it may take a long time to file charges against those involved.

“There is an associated charged called transferred intent that the individuals that went with him, whoever did commit the murder, might be subject to that as well," Baughman said. "The one inside could easily say, 'They showed up at my house. I knew they had a knife. I came out with a knife,' and make a claim of self-defense."

Ultimately, Baughman believes charges will be filed.