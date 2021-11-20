Sheriff's Office: 5 juveniles stabbed at Orange Park home

Two of the juveniles were transported to Orange Park Medical Center and the other three were taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating after five teens were stabbed at a home in Orange Park Saturday night.

Authorities said a possible fight happened in the area of Debarry Avenue and Debbie Lane.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said the teens have "extremely serious injuries."

Authorities said multiple juveniles left the scene and they are still trying to figure out how many kids were involved in the incident.

There were no adults home at the time the stabbings occurred, according to Cook.

"If you know of some kids that come home tonight that look like they may have been in a fight or were at this home on Debbie Lane, please call 264-6512."

We just found out there were 5 juveniles stabbed at a home on Debarry Avenue and Debbie Lane.

We just found out there were 5 juveniles stabbed at a home on Debarry Avenue and Debbie Lane.

Officers are still on scene working to figure out what happened. Police say no adults were at the home.