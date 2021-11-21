Crime Analyst says juveniles could face 'serious' charges after deadly Orange Park stabbing

Mark Baughman says since a 13-year-old died as a result of the incident, the charge could be as serious as second-degree murder if the evidence is there.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A large fight happened outside of a home in the 1700 block of Debbie Lane that spiraled out of control Saturday evening in Orange Park.

“Somebody at least one person had a knife and began stabbing during the fight. One of the two boys that were inside of the house came out also and allegedly was armed with a knife," said Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook.

Five young men went to the hospital with cuts and stab wounds and Sunday morning one of the boys died.

Sheriff Cook said they are still early in the investigation, and no one has been charged yet.

“They’re going to have to rely on a lot of independent evidence. They can’t rely on the words of all the people who were there because everybody's got their own stake in this to some degree and it may not be the truth so they have to figure it out," said Crime Analyst Mark Baughman.

Baughman says this investigation isn’t going to be solved overnight because it’s a process.

“They are going to rely on people that maybe had knowledge of it. Knew it was going to take place. Maybe there was phone conversations. There may have been Instagram, chats, whatever. They’ll go over all of that," said Baughman.