Police: Three injured after shooting at 'Celebration of Life' event in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting incident at a 'Celebration of Life' event near the Osceola Forest area of Jacksonville Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened near 4th and Campus Avenue around 5 p.m as the having a celebration was winding down.

Police say there were over 100 people gathered in the street when two suspects approached on foot and fired into the crowd. Three people were struck by gunfire but are expected to be OK.

JSO says event organizers did hire armed security guards who were there at the party but were unable to return fire.