Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — This is a developing story.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Baker County Sunday, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Police say the Interstate 10 off-ramp onto County Road 125 in Baker County is closed for a significant amount of time.

No deputies or injuries to other people were reported from this incident.

FDLE agents are currently conducting interviews and crime scene analysts are processing evidence.