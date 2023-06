The man was found dead in the driver's seat of a car on West 16th Street early Monday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car at 1400 West 6th Street Monday.

He was found in the driver seat of a four-door Sedan, police said. The victim was unidentified but is between 25 and 35 years old.

Investigators are interviewing neighbors asking for surveillance video.

Neighbors heard around three to four gunshots prior to calling the police.