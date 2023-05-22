Identity released of teen killed in Jacksonville shooting, gunmen return days later, shoot up family's memorial for him

Adrian Lee McKinzie, 16, was killed Wednesday in the Moncrief area. His family held a memorial event for him Sunday and gunmen riddled it with bullets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teen killed in a shooting Wednesday has been identified as Adrian Lee McKinzie, 16. Two other people were injured in the shooting that occurred at around 9:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of Effee Street in the Moncrief Park area. Jacksonville police said they were called to the area after gunfire was reported. When officers arrived, they found two boys and one adult male all suffering life-threatening injuries.

They were rushed to the hospital where McKinzie was pronounced dead. The identities of the two who were injured have not been released.

Four days later, McKinzie's family attempted to hold a memorial for him on the same block where he was shot. Gunmen returned to the area and opened fire on the memorial where people were gathered to release balloons. A woman was treated and released at the hospital after being shot in the arm.

McKinzie appeared to be a Jacksonville rapper. He released two videos recently on his YouTube channel under the name BG Ybezzy.