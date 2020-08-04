JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in the Arlington area between two family members, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened sometime around 2:30 a.m. in the 10100 blk of Agave Road. Homicide detectives determined that a shooting death took place between two male family members.

JSO says the shooter is in custody and police are looking at self-defense as a possible motive.

This is one of several shooting incidents that happened overnight in Jacksonville.

