A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a domestic-related incident in Southwest Jacksonville Wednesday morning.

At approximately 12:51, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a domestic incident at the 4300 block of Confederate Point Road.

Police say all parties involved in the incident are detained and currently being interviewed by homicide detectives.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.