Family identified the victim as Tevin Robinson, also known as 'Duval Princess.'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 24-year-old Jacksonville man was found shot to death inside of a car early Sunday morning at the Highland Square shopping plaza on Dunn Avenue.

Family identified the victim as Tevin Robinson, also known as 'Duval Princess.'

JSO says they received a call from a security guard at Highland Square saying he found a man unresponsive in his car.

The crime is being treated as a homicide as police investigate. Family members say they believe Tevin went to the shopping center to meet someone he knew. They say that person shot Tevin.

Right now, the family is hoping for more witness information to help police.

"All I can ask is that the community comes together as one," Tevin's cousin Roneka Wells said. "Anyone that knows anything, anybody who can offer anything that can help bring justice to us and his friends, please come forward to JSO."

Wells says her cousin was openly gay and gained respect from anyone he encountered. She says she never knew he had an enemy, but she felt like someone took advantage of Tevin the night he was shot.

"That's the most hurtful thing. The person who did that to him, he may have known them," said Wells.

Wells says Tevin was the oldest of 10 children.

She says he was a fatherly figure to his younger siblings and a huge help to his mother.