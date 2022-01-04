Jacksonville officer involved in car chase where 5-year-old girl died had 11 prior vehicle 'incidents' or 'accidents'

According to police discipline records, an officer involved in a high-speed chase that ended in the death of a 5-year-old has had 11 vehicle incidents since 2016.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer Mike Kittle’s discipline history, since 2016 he has been involved in 11 accidents or incidents in his agency vehicle. Just one of those was “sustained” as a chargeable traffic incident, meaning he was found to be at fault.

The March 31 high-speed chase began in North Jacksonville when Kittle spotted a vehicle belonging to 32-year-old Pamela Cabrera, reported to have kidnapped her daughter, Vanity. It ended in a retention pond near 9B and Durbin Creek. According to a police report, Cabrera eluded Kittle for 30 miles, then “failed to negotiate” a turn and drove into the pond.

Cabrera, who has a history of mental illness, managed to escape the sinking vehicle, according to the incident report, but, “made no attempt to try to rescue her daughter, who was trapped in the front seat of the vehicle.”

It’s not clear from Kittle’s discipline history what the cause or severity of his vehicle accidents or incidents were. A JSO source said that 11 "seems like" a lot but depends on an officer’s assignment. A traffic accident/incident can range from a crash where the officer is rear-ended to vehicle damage – or even vandalism. The agency does track an officer’s overall vehicle incidents, but in all but one case, Kittle’s file shows that only an “Information” was filed, and no discipline issued.

According to the report, Kittle had accident/incidents in October 2016; September, November and December of 2017; November 2018; and July, August and December of 2019.

In March 2020, Kittle was found at fault in an accident and received formal counseling. He had an incident again in June 2021 and two in February 2021.

Below is what Public Information Officer Christian Hancock told reporters at the police briefing after the child died:

“JSO received a phone call of a reported kidnapping in progress on the city's Northside. … As officers were en route to that call, an officer actually came upon the vehicle at a traffic light, approached it at a head-on angle and realized that it was the actual vehicle that we would be looking for. … The reported kidnapping was of a 5-year-old child. The suspect sped off, obviously seeing the officer and a pursuit began at that point, as we were responding to a kidnapping in progress with an armed suspect.