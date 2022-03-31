JSO: 5-year-old girl dead after car crashes into pond following high-speed chase, kidnapping

A high-speed chase ensued across Jacksonville, spanning around 30 miles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash into a retention pond near Durbin Creek that killed a 5-year-old girl Thursday evening.

The crash was the result of a high speed chase following a reported kidnapping, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 8 p.m., police say a woman armed with a knife kidnapped a 5-year-old girl, near Biscayne Boulevard and Dunn Avenue. JSO says the woman and child knew each other, but the exact nature of their relationship is unknown, at this time.

When responding to the scene, a JSO police officer spotted a car driven by a woman that matched the description of the reported kidnapping. A high-speed chase ensued across Jacksonville, spanning around 30 miles. Multiple JSO officers were pursuing the woman with the little girl in her car.

The woman tried to exit at I-95 South and 9B, when the car crashed into a retention pond, according to authorities.

Officials say multiple officers, who were already on scene from the chase, jumped out of their cars and shed their gear, wading into the pond to help. The woman was taken into custody and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The 5-year-old girl was still in the car when it went into the water. Her body was later found at the bottom of the pond by divers, police said.

During an early morning briefing on Friday, JSO said the woman is facing charges of traffic homicide. More charges will likely be added.

JSO is on scene investigating. Police tape can be seen surrounding the pond. Dozens of squad cars are on the scene.

The car is still in the retention pond, at this time.

Interstate 95 South near State Road 9B is closed after the wreck, but is expected to open in the next few hours. There is still a heavy police presence in the area.