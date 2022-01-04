Family of woman accused of kidnapping, leading police on deadly chase claims 5-year-old who died was her daughter

Cabrera's family tells First Coast News that she has a mental health condition and that there was an altercation prior to the incident at their home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The family of the woman who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in Jacksonville that led to the death of a 5-year-old tells First Coast News that the child was her own daughter.

Pamela Tereza Cabrera, 32, was charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT, one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and one count of vehicular homicide.

Cabrera's family tells First Coast News that Cabrera has a mental health condition and that there was an altercation prior to the incident at their home in North Jacksonville on Shore Rush Trail in the Summerwalk subdivision.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 8 p.m. they got a call about an armed kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl near Biscayne Boulevard and Dunn Avenue. Police say Cabrera was armed with a knife.

Cabrera allegedly led police on a 25-mile chase with the 5-year-old girl.

The officer reportedly used his lights and sirens to attempt to stop the vehicle, however, it continued eastbound on Dunn Avenue. Police say Cabrera ran every red light from Biscayne Bouelvard to I-95 South.

JSO says the vehicle continued fleeing in an erratic behavior on I-95 South changing multiple lanes and almost hitting multiple other vehicles.

Police say Cabrera attempted to take the exit for 9B West, but at the last minute, decided to go straight towards 9B East. While continuing at a high rate of speed, JSO says she failed to negotiate the turn on the ramp, which caused the vehicle to go into a retention pond.

JSO says multiple officers began jumping into the water to save the people from inside the vehicle. Cabrera was rescued from the water and brought to shore, police say.

The 5-year-old girl was still in the car when it went into the water. Her body was later found at the bottom of the pond by divers, police said.