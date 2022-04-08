Marion County teen killed by friend as they took turns shooting at each other, police say

The two juveniles were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest with body armor.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — A Marion County teenager died Thursday after police say he was shot by a friend while the two were "taking turns shooting at each other," according to The Belleview Police Department.

Police say on Sunday, around 7:08 p.m., the Belleview Police Department received a call for service in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived at a home in the 10400 block of SE 52nd Court, where they located the victim.

Police say the victim was wearing "a vest which contained a form of body armor," when he was struck and injured. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, police say.

Police say the shooter and victim were joined by another friend, who allegedly "misled officials with inaccurate information."

The juvenile involved in the shooting will be charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm, while the boy who allegedly misled police was arrested for providing false information to law enforcement.

Both will be tried as adults.