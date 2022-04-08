Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio on house arrest after allegedly failing to pull over for traffic stop

Charles Jones was given a citation for window tint and charged with failure to obey a police officer by fleeing, which is a third-degree felony.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charles Jones, a Jacksonville rapper also known as 'Julio Foolio', has been placed on house arrest after being charged with felony fleeing earlier this week, according to court records.

Jones reportedly failed to pull over during a traffic stop that was initially initiated due to a suspected tint violation, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

During his first appearance, his bond was set at $10,003. Jones bonded out of jail, but a judge ordered him to house arrest, court documents indicate.

Jones informed the court he plans to provide his own legal representation.

Police say around 4 p.m. Tuesday, they observed a Blue Dodge Durango traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Officer say the vehicle's tint appeared to be below the legal limit set forth in Florida State Statutes.

Police say they activated emergency lights on their unmarked police car and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The report says the driver of the vehicle didn't oblige to the order and continued driving. One of the officers pulled next to the left rear of the vehicle and reported seeing three occupants rummaging around the vehicle "as if they were attempting to conceal and/or retrieve illegal items."

The report says the car continued to travel southbound on Division Street for approximately three blocks before stopping in the intersection of Division Street and W 18th Street, in the middle of the roadway.

Police say detectives conducted a felony take down on the vehicle and continued to announce their presence and give commands to open the door and make their hands visible.

Police say the occupants failed to comply and continued to rummage around inside the car.

The report says after a moment, Jones excited the driver's seat and was placed in handcuffs. Two others followed.

Jones told police there were two firearms in the vehicle and reportedly gave consent to search the car. Only on firearm was found in the center console, police say.

Police say "due to the conflicting statements of Jones" coupled with the fact that one of the occupants was prohibited from possessing firearms, the weapon was seized by police.

